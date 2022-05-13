Patriots 2022 schedule breakdown with Patriots broadcaster Bob Socci

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan welcomes Patriots radio broadcaster Bob Socci to break down the team’s 2022 schedule. Together, they pick the toughest matchups, their 3 favorite games, least favorite games and predict how the team will finish. Later, Bob shares what it’s like traveling with the Patriots and answers your mailbag questions.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Welcome to Episode #5 w/ Bob Socci

7:25 Thoughts on Patriots Full Schedule

15:50 Week 1-4: at Dolphins, at Steelers, vs. Ravens, at Packers

19:30 Patriots Defense vs mobile QBs and setting the edge

22:33 Mac Jones potential 2nd Year Leap with Offense

25:20 Week 5-18 is a rough stretch

37:25 Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders vs Mcdaniels & Ziegler

43:50 “We’re on to Cincinnati.”

50:47 Rematches vs Miami & Buffalo

51:10 Will Mac Jones be a captain + Can he match QB play in 2nd half of schedule?

56:51 Favorite & least favorite trips

1:05:45 Traveling on the team plane, best and worst flights

1:17:03 Pats Hall of Famer Gino Cappelletti passes away at 89

1:22:15 Mailbag Time: Dos and Dont’s for Traveling