The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions and will hang banner number 18 at TD Garden. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick are joined by Celtics beat reporter Bobby Manning to break down what the Patriots can learn from the Celtics championship run.

“There were a lot of roster building debates the whole time. Even going back ten years ago to the trade that started everything sending out Pierce and Garnett getting all those picks that they got. They made the tough decision at that time,” said Bobby Manning on the latest episode of the Patriots Daily podcast.

Choosing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in 2016 and 2017 at number three were pivotal picks in drafts where they could have gone with a number of players who didn’t turn out as successful. Players such as Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz who went number one in those drafts didn’t turn out as successful and have battled injuries.

The challenges and bumps in the road for the Celtics are things that the Patriots can look to with some hope. Ownership commitment to spending and aggressiveness are some of the key points Bobby Manning brings up that allowed the Celtics to bring in the perfect role players to compliment their stars.

Drake Maye was drafted with the third overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, and will most likely be the backup to QB Jacoby Brissett who is a nine year veteran in the league.

The ability for the Patriots to allow Maye to develop, learn, and go through hardship is something that they can take away from the Celtics run, along with the right mix of key role players.

“You drafted your core guys and they you trade for all your other guys you needed at that spot, and now you look at it they win the championship and it probably becomes a little bit more of a destination like the Patriots did during their run,” said Bobby Manning.

