Patriots Offseason Practice Awards

The Boston Celtics took home championship number 18 and Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles want to give you their thoughts on the victory. On the Patriots side of things, they take a look back at the Patriot’s offseason practices and name their best and worst surprises so far with the new roster.

Bedard and Cattles discuss Patriots guard Cole Strange’s injury. According to Mike Reiss from ESPN, Strange is battling a torn patellar tendon and the injury typically takes six months to a year of recovery.

“I always thought it was a meniscus injury…I don’t know I’m just giving you my opinion…I think it’s more than just a patellar tendon tear,” said Greg Bedard on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles.

The Patriots offensive line is an area of much needed improvement for New England and the inevitable loss of Cole Strange because of injury could be detrimental for his future with the team.

Cattles and Bedard move on to their offseason practice awards, naming the best overall player, best rookie, and more! Find out who Bedard and Cattles pick for each Patriots offseason practice award on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles.

