Patriots Offseason Mailbag w/Alex Barth

The Patriots offseason has been filled with in house contract extensions, player hold-outs, and an overall revamp of a New England team that begins with their number three overall draft pick in QB Drake Maye.

The latest of Patriots offseason news comes as defensive tackle Davon Godchaux took to social media to express his frustration with not re-signing with the Patriots, yet stating that he wants to retire in New England.

Vice President of Player Personnel for the New England Patriots, Eliot Wolf has invested a lot of money this offseason in returning in-house players like Rhamondre Stevenson with new deals. The running back just signed an extension that has a max value that could be worth $48 million.

Aside from the signings, the Patriots were in need of some major renovations to their roster. The consensus at the moment is that veteran QB Jacoby Brissett will start and rookie QB Drake Maye will be the backup and learn the ropes to quickly lead the franchise. However, with an offensive line that is desperate for an upgrade, the Patriots still have a long way to go before the regular season begins.

“So for the preseason some of it depends on if Bailey Zappe is still here. I don’t think they are just gonna bench him outright. My guess is we’ll get one quarter of Jacoby Brissett total probably in the second game,” said Alex Barth regarding the Patriots preseason games.

Who will the team’s third cornerback be? All of these questions and more are answered on the latest episode of this live edition of The Patriots Daily Podcast.

