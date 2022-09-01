Patriots 53-Man Roster Breakdown & Trade Rumors

Are the Patriots undergoing a youth movement? Were they close to a major trade on cutdown day? And what else did their 53-man roster reveal? Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal and MassLive’s Chris Mason join the show to break down the Pats’ new roster.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:28 Patriots have 10 rookies on final 53

4:40 Reaction to Patriots 53-man roster

12:12 What could the Pats add?

17:37 How different will the team be after the trade deadline?

23:23 Will New England trade Isaiah Wynn?

27:45 Potential breakout players

