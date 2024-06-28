Patriots Dead Period Mailbag

A dead period means that Greg Bedard is answering questions about the New England Patriots on a variety of topics, from why QBs fail, to how early Drake Maye may play, options at LT and WR via trade, and most importantly what the Patriots would consider to be a successful season.

“They’re gonna take the conservative approach with Maye. I think a lot of it will ultimately depend on what we see this summer in training camp. I mean look,” said Bedard on the latest episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast.

One of the top questions asked on the latest episode was in regards to why QBs drafted high in the NFL draft and go on to start for their teams fail. The adjustment period is simply not enough for these young QBs and the time it takes to find the right pieces to pair is not adequate. Many of these high drafted QBs are playing for low-level franchises and expected to carry the load.

So how soon will we see Drake Maye on the field? Maye may make rapid growth through this remainder of this offseason, but it would be in his best interest to learn behind veteran QB Jacoby Brissett for now, get a taste of an NFL season and then excel when the right pieces are figured out so he can succeed effectively.

Listen to the latest episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast:

This episode of The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co