3rd Annual Patriots Scrimmage Draft with Fitzy

WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens returns for the longest-running tradition in Pats Interference history: the scrimmage draft.

“Now I am curious because you’d think Stevenson is that much better than Antonio Gibson?,” asked Andrew Callahan on the latest episode of Pats Interference.

“I do, I think he’s got better hands, he’s better between the tackles, he was your leading receiver two years ago or second leading receiver with 69 catches, you know Jackobi Meyers was first with 83 I think. He just got paid like someone they’re gonna run the entire offense through,” replied WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens.

Following a snake draft format, the guys take turns picking players to build teams that will play a theoretical scrimmage to open Patriots training camp.

“Jabrill Peppers had a great year…I just look at a guy who is now being paid as the sixth, seventh highest paid safety in the league and go I think his best year might be this year,” said Andrew Callahan.

Later, the two debate whether Team Callahan or Team Fitzy boasts the better roster and discuss Jahlani Tavai’s recent extension.

Listen to all of this and more on the latest episode of The Pats Interference Football Podcast:

