Where do Patriots Rank in the AFC East? & Around the NFL

Alex Barth and Brian Hines are LIVE to discuss Jahlani Tavai’s multi-year extension with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are about two weeks away from the start of training camp and Barth and Hines talk about where the Patriots stand in the AFC East this upcoming season.

“They are all gonna win 10 or 11 games. I wouldn’t be surprised if the division comes down to a tie-breaker. As a whole, the Patriots are clearly the fourth team. Maybe they make some noise but I think the Patriots are clearly the fourth team. Above them though, yes I guess its the Bills division in the sense that they’ve won it what three years in a row now, four years in a row, but I’m picking the Jets assuming Rodgers stays healthy,” said Alex Barth on the latest episode of The Patriots Beat Podcast.

The Dolphins, Bills, and Jets can all compete to win the AFC East this season. The Patriots will need to prove themselves in order to compete with this division’s front runners.

Additionally, Barth and Hines answer your questions in a live Q+A session.

Jahlani Tavai may is reported to have signed a multi-year extension with New England.

Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter, Tavai has agreed to a three-year extension with a base value of $15 million and could be worth up to $21 million.

Filed to ESPN (with @AdamSchefter): Patriots and LB Jahlani Tavai are in agreement on a 3-year extension. Maximum value of $21 million, with base value of $15 million, per sources. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 2, 2024

