Patriots and the postseason

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by John Zannis of CLNS Media to recap the Patriots’ 50-10 win over the Jaguars, preview their upcoming game vs Dolphins in Week 18 and discuss potential playoff opponents for New England.

0:55 Ranking possible Patriots opponents

11:33 Are the Bengals trying to get the Patriots?

16:30 Is Dolphins game a must-win? + Who should rest?

19:38 Game pick. Patriots are favored by -6.5

23:25 Things that worry Greg after the Jaguars game

26:48 Things Greg is confident in after the Jaguars game

28:33 BSJ member question of the day: Is Mac Jones’ floor still Kirk Cousins and ceiling Drew Brees?

