Patriots as AFC Favorites and ‘This Or That’ NFL 2021 Edition With Mike D’Abate

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows. This week she is joined by the host of the Locked on Patriots podcast and writer for SI Patriots Maven, Mike D’Abate, to catch up on the NFL season through Week 13.

4:48 — Tanya and Mike kick things off by chatting about the players on the New England Patriots offense who are best positioned to help Mac Jones continue his hot streak.

10:41 — Tanya and Mike discuss the players they picked as the unsung heroes for the Patriots on the season so far, then they hit on the state of the Patriots defense and if that unit has any weaknesses.

22:40 — Tanya and Mike hash out how they expect the final five games of the season to play out for the Patriots.

27:02 — A rousing game of ‘This or That’ NFL 2021 Edition where Tanya and Mike touch on topics across the league.

