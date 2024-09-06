Patriots-Bengals Preview w/ Joe Goodberry

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick are joined by Joe Goodberry, a Bengals writer for The Athletic, to preview the Patriots Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tune in as they break down the main positional matchups on the field, provide score predictions, and break down key elements that could determine the outcome.

0:00 – Intro

2:44 – Ja’marr Chase Update

5:21 – Key Matchup Discussion

7:35 – Center Position Analysis

9:11 – Patriots Run Game Strategy

12:00 – Corners vs. Receivers Matchup

14:50 – Bengals’ Receiver Rotation

18:03 – Changes in Offense

21:04 – Bengals’ Cornerback Competition

23:01 – Patriots’ Receiver Questions

29:36 – Bengals Playoff Offense

31:44 – Bengals Offensive Line

35:31 – Burrow’s Comfort Level

37:41 – Predictions for Game

41:12 – Patriots Upset Potential

