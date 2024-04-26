Patriots Best WR and OT Options on Day 2 of the Draft

The Patriots have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, but their offensive rebuild is just getting started.

New England still has holes at left tackle and wide receiver, which de facto general manager Eliot Wolf addressed during a press conference.

“I just think we need to support [Drake] any way we can, on the field, off the field,” Wolf said. “We need to add some weapons to the offense. We need to shore up the offense. We need to shore up the offensive line. We have good players already at those positions, but really just increasing the depth and the competition. Like Jerod mentioned, that competition is going to be at every position.”

There’s some uncertainty on the line with Chukwuma Okorafor playing left tackle for the first time since college and Cole Strange’s health status unknown to the public. And with Okorafor on a one-year deal, a day-two tackle selection feels inevitable.

In terms of weapons, Wolf told reporters during a pre-draft presser last week that the offense lacks an X receiver who can consistently win 1-on-1 matchups outside. One option to fill that hole could be 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who might be on his way out of San Francisco following the team’s selection of Ricky Pearsall.

The #49ers at No. 31 select #Florida WR Ricky Pearsall. Does this signal what the future holds for Brandon Aiyuk? Or do they still see him in their future? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2024

During NFL Network‘s live draft show, insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the Patriots and Commanders as potential suitors for Aiyuk, saying one of the teams could package their 2nd-round pick with additional late-rounders to simulate the value of a 1st-rounder.

If you need entertainment while you wait on free agent news, here's Brandon Aiyuk cooking defenses pic.twitter.com/WkMZl9J7ma — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 11, 2024

Aiyuk caught passes from 2nd overall pick Jayden Daniels at Arizona State and played alongside Kendrick Bourne in San Francisco, so the connections make sense. New England picks two spots higher than Washington at #34 overall. But if San Francisco allows Aiyuk to pick his destination, one would think he’d want to reunite with his college quarterback and form a monstrous duo with Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin.

Deebo Samuel is also reportedly being shopped, but at 28 years old with a lengthy injury history and documented struggles against man coverage, he doesn’t seem like a fit for the Patriots.

Another option could be Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who has requested a trade from Cincinnati after being franchise-tagged last month.

Bengals franchise WR Tee Higgins also has requested to be traded being that there have been no contract talks with the team now in over a year. https://t.co/vN984f7TVb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2024

If New England can’t swing a trade for a big-name wideout, their options at receiver could be scarce.

Ladd McConkey, Roman Wilson, and Malachi Corley are talented players, but none are big enough to live on the boundary.

AD Mitchell could be a high-risk, high-reward gamble after falling out of the 1st round, but he’d have to get past the Bills and may not be a culture fit for a rebuilding franchise.

That leaves Keon Coleman and Troy Franklin, both of whom have drawn comparisons to failed Patriots picks past, as the only 2nd-round prospects with extensive experience outside. Franklin’s thin frame and small hands are admittedly eerily similar to Tyquan Thornton, but Coleman is looser and more dynamic than his typical comp, N’Keal Harry.

Still, I think New England would find better value in taking Javon Baker, Ja’Lynn Polk, or Brenden Rice in the 3rd round.

The team’s best-case non-trade scenario might be taking their left tackle of the future, ideally following a trade-back.

Kinsgley Suamataia and Patrick Paul are high-ceiling prospects who might need a redshirt season but have franchise left tackle potential. Kiran Amegadjie is similarly talented but more of a 3rd-rounder due to his small-school pedigree.

Roger Rosengarten doesn’t have the same upside, but due to his excellent athleticism and physicality, he projects as a quality long-term starter once he gains weight.

Blake Fisher is the last quality day-two tackle, and he’s drawn significant interest from the Patriots after meeting with them at his pro day and taking a 30 visit. However, I think he’s more of a right tackle.

Whichever direction New England decides to take, the team’s place atop each round provides invaluable flexibility to stick and pick or stock up to address more positions.

Here are the top wide receiver and offensive tackle prospects still on the board.

ROUND 2

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

Background: 6’2″, 176 lbs, 21 years old, Junior

Accolades: Second-Team All-American (2023), First-Team All-Pac-12 (2023), Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2022)

Key Measurements: 39″ vert (85th %tile), 4.41s 40 (82nd %tile), 176 lbs (5th %tile), 8 3/4″ hands (9th %tile)

Strengths: Speed, height, length, route pacing, releases, body control, solid contact balance, breakaway speed

Weaknesses: Slight frame, flexibility, struggles vs press, inconsistent hands, contested catch ability, blocking

Patriots Connections: 30 visit

Didn't think the #Patriots would target Troy Franklin due to his lack of size (5th %tile weight), but if NE wants a WR who tilts coverage, he makes sense Seen comps to Thornton, but Franklin is a bit more slippery, better off the line, and craftier/more deliberate in routes https://t.co/sKePn8SN0u pic.twitter.com/4PeZO4CMqR — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 9, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Troy Franklin will remind many of Tyquan Thornton, and there are undeniable parallels between the lanky speedsters. Franklin’s lack of size might be an odd fit given what New England needs, but he’s a big-play threat downfield or with the ball in his hands and has extensive experience at X.

WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Background: 6’3″, 213 lbs, 20 years old, Junior

Accolades: First-Team All-ACC (2023), Third-Team All-Big Ten (2022)

Key Measurements: 6’3 1/4″ tall (86th %tile), 127″ broad (83th %tile), 4.61s 40 (17th %tile)

Strengths: Size, body control, route running, ball skills, contested catch ability, blocking, return ability

Weaknesses: Modest speed, inconsistent vs press, can be choppy at the top of routes, nagging injuries

Patriots Connections: None reported

If the #Patriots take Jayden Daniels and want a receiver at #34, Keon Coleman should be in consideration Vertical routes are Daniels' bread and butter as a passer, and while Coleman may lack deep speed, he's got the size and ball skills to compensate pic.twitter.com/thCOyfceh7 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 19, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Drafting Keon Coleman will require a plan, as his unique skill set doesn’t fit one particular box. While he lacks ideal speed and quickness, his rare size and excellent ball skills could make him a dominant presence in the right system.

LT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Background: 6’5″, 326 lbs, 21 years old, Sophomore, 10 career starts at LT (all in 2023), 12 at RT

Accolades: Senior Bowl, Second-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Key Measurements: 10 5/8″ hands (85th %tile), 110″ broad (82nd %tile), 6’4 5/8″ tall (15th %tile)

Strengths: Size, explosiveness, mobility, versatility, independent hand usage, advanced flashes in pass pro

Weaknesses: Leverage, inconsistent awareness, leaning, anchor, discipline

Patriots Connections: 30 visit

Re-watched some Kingsley Suamataia from the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/RZ2lkO7D3u — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 26, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Kingsley Suamataia is raw and inconsistent, but he’s also young, versatile, and has immense potential. He’s also the cousin of All-Pro Penei Sewell, which is apparent in his rare athleticism. Suamataia may need a redshirt season, but if Scott Peters can maximize his potential, he’ll be well worth the wait.

LT Patrick Paul, Houston

Background: 6’7″, 331 lbs, 22 years old, Redshirt Junior, 44 career starts at LT

Accolades: Senior Bowl, First-Team All-Big 12 (2023), First-Team All-AAC (2022, 2021)

Key Measurements: 36 1/4″ arms (97th %tile), 86 1/4″ wingspan (96th %tile), 9 3/8″ hands (9th %tile)

Strengths: Size, length, mobility, hand strength, anchor, physicality

Weaknesses: Leverage, leaning, too often lets defenders into his chest, inside counters, finishing

Patriots Connections: Combine meeting (informal)

Houston OT Patrick Paul's 1-on-1 reps from Day 3 pic.twitter.com/FmYyCGha6Q — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Paul is another prospect who doesn’t match Wolf’s typical size profile. However, he’s got the foot quickness and arm length to thrive on the blindside and a tone-setting edge. If allowed to sit early in his career and refine his technique, Paul could develop into a plus starter within his first two seasons.

RT Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Background: 6’5″, 308 lbs, 21 years old, Sophomore, 28 career starts at RT for left-handed QB

Accolades: Senior Bowl, All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention (2023), First Team Freshman All-America (2022)

Key Measurements: 4.92s 40 (96th %tile), 9 5/8″ hands (20th %tile), 80 3/8″ wingspan (21st %tile)

Strengths: Explosiveness, mobility, hand fighting, physicality, second-level blocking, line game awareness

Weaknesses: Weight, power, anchor, over-aggressiveness

Patriots Connections: None reported

I may have a new pet cat. RT No. 73 Roger Rosengarten. This guy might be a strong option on Day 2. No, he has not played LT. Yet. pic.twitter.com/PIz3p5Aomi — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) April 16, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Roger Rosengarten will need to add size and strength before earning regular playing time, as he regularly struggles with and overcompensates for his lack of girth on tape. That said, he’s an outstanding athlete with exceptional hand use and an aggressive play style. He’ll be a serviceable swing tackle early on but has starting upside on either side of the line.

ROUND 3

WR Javon Baker, UCF

Background: 6’1″, 202 lbs, 22 years old, Senior Bowl

Accolades: First-Team All-Big 12 (2023)

Key Measurements: 78 1/4″ wingspan (71st %tile), 37″ vertical (69th %tile), 4.54s 40 (36th %tile)

Strengths: Explosiveness, body control, smooth and deceitful route runner, catch radius, YAC ability, blocking

Weaknesses: Inconsistent route runner, can struggle vs press, hot-and-cold ball skills

Patriots Connections: 30 visit

I wanna be very clear, Baker is a talented player who shows the ability to make those difficult grabs and work the boundary The #Patriots should absolutely bank on his upside if he's available in the late 3rd/early 4th round, but any earlier would be too rich for my taste pic.twitter.com/T98KpnY7nC — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 20, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Javon Baker has a lot of room to grow, but he has enticing physical tools, versatility, and route running chops. While he’s a tough projection who could go anywhere on day two, it’s tough to envision Baker not having a successful NFL career, given his traits and steady growth in college.

WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

Background: 6’1″, 203 lbs, 21 years old, Sophomore

Accolades: Third-Team Freshman All-America (2022)

Key Measurements: 129″ broad (88th %tile), 9 3/4″ hands (76th %tile), 1.52s 10-yd split (76th %tile)

Strengths: Size and length, toughness, fast enough to stack corners, tracking, catch radius, ball skills, blocking

Weaknesses: Lacks explosiveness, limited route tree, can struggle vs press, inconsistent on contested catches

Patriots Connections: Worked with WRs coach Tyler Hughes in 2023

Ja'Lynn Polk isn't super explosive, but he's a damn good player with versatility, great ball skills, and enough juice to generate big plays Tracks and adjusts well, goes all out to attack passes when necessary, and consistently finishes through contact Also fights for extra… pic.twitter.com/KJL1370kT9 — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) April 11, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Ja’Lynn Polk reminds me of Jakobi Meyers with slightly more juice and less nuanced route running. He’s got inside-out versatility and makes up for a lack of dynamic athleticism by being a big target with strong hands and exceptional toughness. Polk’s reliability gives him high-end WR2 upside.

LT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Background: 6’5″, 323 lbs, 22 years old, Senior, 24 career starts at LT, 10 at RG

Accolades: First-Team FCS All-American (2023), First-Team All-Ivy League (2022)

Key Measurements: 36 1/8″ arms (95th %tile), 85 1/2″ wingspan (94th %tile), 9 5/8″ hands (20th %tile)

Strengths: Size, length, mobility, hand strength, versatility, leverage, flashes dominance as a run blocker

Weaknesses: Pedigree, leverage, foot quickness, inside counters, depth in pass pro, inconsistent finisher

Patriots Connections: None reported

#Bears have a top-30 visit scheduled with Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie, per Justin. Big fan of his game. Elite length, natural athlete with great movement skills in pass pro. I have a Day 2 grade on him — curious what Chicago thinks. pic.twitter.com/UBQWxnIECM https://t.co/K4CRo0IxoQ — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 18, 2024

Quick Thoughts: While Kiran Amegadjie is another high-upside prospect with enticing physical traits and competitiveness, he may need at least two seasons to reach his potential and adjust to NFL competition.

RT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Background: 6’6″, 310 lbs, 21 years old, Redshirt Sophomore, 27 career starts at RT

Accolades: N/A

Key Measurements: 114″ broad (93rd %tile), 310 bs (38th %tile)

Strengths: Length, power, hand strength, burst, advanced technique in pass sets, versatile run blocker

Weaknesses: Leverage, inconsistent hand technique, balance, recovery ability

Patriots Connections: Pro Day meeting, 30 visit

Run blocking snaps from Notre Dame RT Blake Fisher vs. Stanford and Ohio State If the #Giants want to add a right tackle prospect on day two, Fisher is an option. pic.twitter.com/szvc9p53ZY — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 12, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Blake Fisher is a toolsy prospect who can execute multiple run concepts and has the runway to become a strong pass protector on either side of the line. However, his inconsistencies and occasional lack of control will keep him on the bench early in his career.

ROUND 3/4

WR Brenden Rice, USC

Background: 6’2″, 208 lbs, 22 years old, Senior

Accolades: Second-Team All-Pac-12 (2023), Senior Bowl

Key Measurements: 33″ arms (79th %tile), 6’2 3/8″ tall (75th %tile), 119″ broad (35th %tile)

Strengths: Size, burst, build-up speed, route pacing, tracking, strong hands, scramble adjustments, draws flags

Weaknesses: Lacks great speed and quickness, one-trick pony vs press, just okay contested-catch production

Patriots Connections: Informal Combine meeting

Brenden Rice catching a TD with Cam Hart all over him https://t.co/QJGjwBPLBN pic.twitter.com/8PUv539hJk — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 1, 2024

Quick Thoughts: Brenden Rice has the size and athletic profile to be a solid X receiver for New England, and his Hall-of-Fame bloodlines don’t hurt. He’ll need to be more consistent to reach his ceiling as a very good WR2, but he can hold down the boundary receiver role from day one.