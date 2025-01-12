BREAKING NEWS: Patriots Hire Mike Vrabel to be Next Head Coach

The New England Patriots have hired Mike Vrabel as their next head coach, replacing Jerod Mayo who was fired after one season on the job. The story was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Vrabel won 3 Super Bowl playing linebacker for the Patriots from 2001 to 2008. He has past head coaching experience with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23.

The Patriots also interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for the opening.

