Patriots-Bucs Preview, How Will Belichick Defend Brady?

Evan Lazar and Alex Barth preview the showdown between Tom Brady’s Bucs and Bill Belichick’s Patriots in Brady’s return to Foxboro.

The Patriots are 1-2 after suffering defeat to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. They will now play the 2-1 defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers who are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense currently leads the NFL in points and yards per game. Can Bill Belichick’s defense slow down Tom Brady and the high powered Bucs offense?

