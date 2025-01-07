Patriots Coach and Staff Tracker: Mike Vrabel to Interview This Week

Jerod Mayo is out after just one season as Patriots head coach, forcing New England to embark on its second head coaching search in as many years.

Team owner Robert Kraft took responsibility for putting Mayo in an “untenable situation” that included a league-worst roster and yet another patchwork coaching staff.

“Going through two years like [2024 and 2023] and then seeing where we were this year, especially the second half of the year, just made me feel we weren’t going in the right direction,” Kraft said on Monday. “I don’t want to go through this next year. We’re going to do what we’ve got to do to fix it.”

Ownership confirmed that coaches and front office members will remain until after the search, with Kraft adding the team would interview “as many people as we can that we think can help us get to that position that we want to be in.” The coach selected will have the final say on who stays and who is replaced, though now-UNC head coach Bill Belichick could also poach some staffers.

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf and senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith will be involved in the search alongside Robert and Jonathan Kraft, but neither’s job security is guaranteed.

Now, equipped with franchise quarterback Drake Maye, over $130 million in cap space, and prime draft capital, the Patriots look to bring talent, stability, and respectability back to New England.

STAFF MOVES

Fired: Head coach Jerod Mayo (Video)

INTERVIEWS

Completed: Former Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton

Scheduled: Former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

Scheduled: Former Browns consultant, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (Video)

Requested: Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (Video)

REPORTS

Vikings defensive coordinator and former Patriots coach Brian Flores says he would would accept a head coaching interview from New England if offered.

– Kevin Seifert, ESPN

The Bengals will interview Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington for their open coordinator position this Wednesday.

– Tom Pellisero, NFL Network

The Patriots are among four teams interested in Mike Vrabel, along with the Bears, Saints, and Jets.

– Adam Schefter, ESPN

Top head coaching candidate Mike Vrabel reportedly interviewed with the Jets to pressure New England into making a move.

– Aditi Kinkhabwala, CBS Sports