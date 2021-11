Evan Lazar and Evan Valenti recap the Patriots 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Week 8. New England improved to 4-4 after the road win and look to get above .500 next week vs the Carolina Panthers.

Adrian Phillips had two interceptions vs his former team in the Chargers and the Patriots scored 11 points off of the turnovers.

