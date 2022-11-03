Subscribe
Greg Bedard's Patriots Podcast

Patriots confident/worried list midway through season

CLNS MediaBy 2 Mins Read

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss their mid-season confident/worried lists and preview Patriots vs Colts.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:20 The good and bad news for the Patriots

Trending
Celtics Season Preview & Bold Predictions

3:52 Confident list

4:10 Belichick will have a plan that will have them in every game

7:26 Rhamondre Stevenson is the Pats best offensive player

9:25 Man to man coverage ability

11:00 Worry list

11:05 The offensive line

14:00 Linebackers against faster teams

17:42 Play-calling when it comes to nut-cutting time

21:04 Patriots vs Colts Preview

25:36 Game Pick: NE favored by 5 pts vs IND, O/U 39.5

26:57 BSJ MEMBER QUESTION: Can you make conclusions about this team yet?

Go to BetOnline.ag and use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Visit https://athleticgreens.com/BEDARD a FREE 1 year supply of of immune-supporting Vitamin D & 5 FREE travel packs with your first purchase!

Post Views: 29
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.