Patriots Crystal Ball: Predicting the Patriots’ Future

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, John Zannis of CLNS Media joins Greg to preview the Patriots-Colts game. The two discuss the AFC playoff picture, Josh McDaniels’ coaching future, their picks for Patriots-Colts and what New England should feel confident in heading into Saturday night’s game.

0:50 Chiefs squeeze out OT win vs Chargers + AFC Playoff Picture

15:00 Josh McDaniels’ Coaching Future

29:00 Huge matchup with the Colts, especially after the Chiefs-Chargers game

41:11 Patriots-Colts Picks: IND -2.5

45:45 BSJ member question of the day: Thoughts on Ronnie Perkins not playing?

