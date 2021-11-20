Patriots Defense dominates in rout of Falcons

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick recap the New England Patriots’ 25-0 shutout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11.

2:11 Patriots-Falcons Recap

7:40 Mac Jones’ performance vs Falcons Defense

13:36 How to attack the Patriots’ defense

25:30 Matt Judon for DPOY?

25:40 3 Up, 2 Down

34:25 Bostonsportsjournal.com question of the day: Thoughts on why Mike Onwenu is being benched?

