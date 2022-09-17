Patriots defense has prime opportunity against Trubisky

Week 2 kicked off with a messy game between the AFC West rival Chargers and Chiefs, and we learned a lot about how not only that division could play out but also what it means for the rest of the AFC as the Chiefs establish their ability to stay in any type of game. With that in mind, Tanya takes a look at where the Patriots stand as they head to Pittsburgh to take on a weakened Steelers team, and makes a prediction on how the game will go based on where both teams stand after Week 1. Finally, it’s hot take time as Tanya reveals why she engages in Twitter debates with trolls and burner accounts. Take notes! Be sure to stay for the side note about the Belichick “hot seat” BS.

