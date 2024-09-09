Patriots Defense Shows Out in Win vs Bengals

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles recaps the Patriots’ 16-10 upset win over the Bengals where the New England defense came up big. The Bengals’ offense seemed to find its rhythm with a 13-play drive nearing the goal line, but Joe Burrow’s touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki was overturned upon review. On the next play, Kyle Dugger forced a fumble from Tanner Hudson, recovered by Jonathan Jones, who was a standout with three key tackles. Defensive end Keion White also shined with four tackles, two for loss, and 2.5 sacks, as the Patriots’ defense continues to be the key to their success in 2024.

