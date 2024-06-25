2024 Patriots Depth Projection: Defensive line

Welcome to a new series (on CLNSMedia.com, anyway) called Patriots Depth Projection.

Over the next four weeks heading into training camp, I’ll be taking a look at each of the Patriots’ 10 position groups to name trade candidates, surprise cuts, who we’re sleeping on, give a roster projection, and then grade the room as a whole.

We’ll start with the defensive line:

Overview:

The Patriots’ new regime under head coach Jerod Mayo and vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf began with them releasing one of their stalwart veterans in defensive lineman Lawrence Guy. Guy spent seven seasons in Foxborough – winning Super Bowl LIII in the process.

With the Patriots turning the room over to a younger group, Daniel Ekuale (30) is the elder statesman with Deatrich Wise Jr. and Davon Godchaux second on the list at 29 years old. The rest of the veterans in Christian Barmore, Trysten Hill, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Sam Roberts, Armon Watts, and Keion White, are all 27 or younger.

Speaking of Barmore, the 24-year-old signed a four-year, $92 million extension at the end of April that makes him the highest-paid Patriot ever not named Tom Brady. Through three seasons, Barmore has tallied 133 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 9 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble while consistently contributing as both a pass rusher and a solid run defender for New England’s interior.

Rookies John Morgan III and Jothan Russell, and 2023 practice squadder William Bradley-King round out the room.

Who we’re sleeping on:

Jeremiah Pharms Jr.

Pharms, now a two-year veteran out of Friends University, saw his first action on a 53-man NFL roster last season after three stints as a practice squad elevation. He was officially signed to a two-year deal at the beginning of November.

Since then, the 27-year-old played 68 defensive snaps along the Patriots’ front and tallied six total tackles and a fumble recovery.

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. flew under the radar in a loaded defensive front, but he had some impressive moments late in 2023 as a rotational NT Belichick told us Pharms earned it by being consistent, working hard on the scout team, and maximizing opportunities pic.twitter.com/DvUCWIBHBf — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) January 11, 2024

“Every single day, Jeremiah is working on something,” said his now-defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington last season. “In the morning, probably one of the first guys in there, last one off the field. Asks great questions in the meeting room. Even when he was on the practice squad, he prepared as if he was a starter on defense. Now you see a guy that’s on the active roster, that suited up on game days, that’s reaping the rewards.”

If he can make the first edition of New England’s 2024 53-man roster remains to be seen, but the way his coach talks about him and their trust in him as a practice squad player tells me he’ll remain in Foxborough, as a contributor, one way or another.

Surprise cut:

Daniel Ekuale.

After he was suspended for the first two games of the 2022 season, New England stood by Ekuale and elevated him to the active roster once he served his time. In 15 games, he notched 14 total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.

The 30-year-old’s 2023 campaign, however, came to a quick end after a torn biceps ended his season after just three games.

Coming off of an injury as the oldest player in the room may not bode well for Ekuale’s status on the roster. As the Patriots look to re-build, they’ll also look to get younger, and he may wind up on the outside looking in.

Trade candidate:

Davon Godchaux.

As mentioned in this week’s ‘Patriots notes, quotes, and anecdotes’, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux looks like he may be the next in line for a contract extension.

That also may make him available for trade.

Godchaux, a seven-year veteran, is headed into the final-year of the $20.8 million deal he signed heading into 2022, and is once again seemingly looking for a pay bump after staging a hold-in this preseason – showing up for workouts but not participating.

After extending Godchaux two summers ago, Bill Belichick made his love for him known by calling him, “one of the best defensive linemen in the league.” Does their new regime feel the same? If not, or if they can’t get a deal done, trading him in a contract year may be a better option.

Roster Projection:

In: Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Armon Watts, Keion White, Deatrich Wise Jr.

Out: William Bradley-King, Daniel Ekuale, Trysten Hill, John Morgan III, Sam Roberts, Jotham Russell

Grade:

B.

A good, not great, room is heavily held down by Barmore’s star power and Wise’s consistency. Keion White, New England’s 2023 second-round pick, has a chance to become a star, and according to Jerod Mayo has already “taken a step forward as far as being a leader.” His emergence can push the room to a B+ or even an A-.

We’ll be back on Thursday for another edition of the Patriots Depth Projection, breaking down New England’s offensive line room. Keep it here at CLNSMedia.com as we count down the days until Pats camp!

