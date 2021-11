Evan Lazar and John Zannis go LIVE right after Patriots-Browns to recap the game! New England improved to 6-4 on the season with a 45-7 blowout win over Cleveland. The Patriots let up a touchdown on the Browns’ first drive and went on to score 45 unanswered points.

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Support our programming and go to https://buyraycon.com/garden to save 20% on Raycon earbuds.