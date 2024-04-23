Patriots Draft Week Headlines, Questions & Possibilities

It’s draft week on the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast, Join Greg and Nick for an in-depth analysis of the New England Patriots’ draft strategies and possibilities. This week, they break down the latest draft week headlines and discuss crucial questions facing the Patriots as they head into one of the most pivotal drafts in franchise history.

EPISODE TIMELINE:

0:00 Russini/Graff: Jonathan Kraft “heavily involved”

12:40 MassLive: The offers for #3 have been “laughable”…Waiting for a serious offer”…

16:40 Is #11-#23-’25 1st Rd pick enough from Minnesota?

20:00 What would you need from the Giants to move to #6? (#6 – #49 – #70 this year)

25:25 Jayden Daniels mom involved? Las Vegas?

27:18 Consider trading to No. 13?

28:52 ScoutD on Twitter (Followed by Schefter): Pats have unprecedented offers…Likely stay.

29:50 If it was Maye vs Move Down w/ no 2nd move figured out: What do you do?

31:17 Who is on top of their board: Maye or Daniels?

34:09 How much difference do you think they see b/w Penix & McCarthy?

37:05 Will Patriots trade for a veteran WR?

