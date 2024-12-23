Patriots Fall Just Short in Buffalo | Patriots vs Bills Postgame Show

The Patriots fell just short to the Buffalo Bills, 24-21, in the first of two matchups against Josh Allen and company as the NFL season draws to a close. Drake Maye had some great moments, but his interception and fumble proved too costly for New England, who made too many mistakes that plagued their upset effort.

Join Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick as they break down all of the action from the game, including analysis of Jerod Mayo’s future in New England, where the Patriots now stand in the draft order, and more.

