Patriots Free Agent Target: WR Allen Robinson

FOXBORO, MA — Multiple league sources have told CLNS Media that the Patriots are seriously seeking upgrades at wide receiver via the veteran market. Meaning New England could make a serious run at Free Agent WR Allen Robinson II. Evan Lazar says the Pats were prepared to chase last offseason before the Bears franchise tagged him. The 28-year-old Robinson is projected to receive a 3-year deal worth $15 million per season as an unrestricted free agent. Evan Lazar discusses if it’s [possible to bring in Robinson and get Mac Jones his true number 1 target.

