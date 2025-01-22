Patriots Hire Terrell Williams as Defensive Coordinator

One day after hiring Josh McDaniels as their offensive coordinator the Patriots have locked in their defensive coordinator as well, reaching a deal with Terrell Williams.

Williams worked for Vrabel when he was head coach in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023 as the defensive line coach and assistant head coach. Williams spent the 2024 season as the defensive line coach and run game coordinator for the Lions.

Before joining the Titans, Williams coached defensive linemen for the Raiders and Dolphins. His coaching career began with over a decade spent as a defensive line coach at the college level including stops at Purdue and Texas A&M.

The Patriots have now filled all 3 coordinator positions in the past three days. In addition to McDaniels and Williams the Patriots welcomed back special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer on Monday.