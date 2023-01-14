Join The Network Subscribe
Patriots making big changes, what does it mean?

CLNS Media

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react to New England’s press release detailing their intentions to extend Jerod Mayo and begin the search for a new offensive coordinator.

Check Greg’s coverage out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on their annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Pats junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Greg’s reaction to Pats press release

11:15 Pats to extend Jerod Mayo

18:40 Pats will begin the search for new OC

26:04 The fallout for Patricia and Judge

28:58 Change is coming

30:50 Marcus Jones make First-Team All-Pro

38:35 NFL Wild Card Picks

37:50 Mac talking behind Pats back?

