Patriots Meet with WRs John Metchie III & Wan’Dale Robinson

The NFL Scouting combine is officially underway and being held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 1st to the 7th.

The Patriots reportedly met with top Wide Receiver prospects, Chris Olave (Ohio State), Treylon Burks (Arkansas) and Jameson Williams (Alabama). On Wednesday we learned the Patriots also met with Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky) and Mac Jones’ former teammate John Metchie (Alabama).

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels told reporters he spoke to Bill Belichick “multiple times” about poaching coaches from him staff and spoke very highly of Mac Jones.

“I’m not sure I’ve been around a more mature, young football player in terms of understanding the game,” McDaniels said about Jones on Wednesday.

There is still no more news on Cornerback J.C. Jackson who is set to become a free agent on March 16th. The Pats could still place the franchise tag on him to keep him for one more season at the projected tag of $17.3 million.

Popular now Celtics Vulnerable in Key Areas in Loss to Pacers

Arizona Cardinals WR Andy Isabella’s agent told CLNS Media that the former UMass receiver has been given permission to seek a trade.