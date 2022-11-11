Patriots Midseason awards – good, bad and ugly

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest Patriots news hand out their midseason awards.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
0:25 Patriots players /Belichick says Colts knew their plays
4:40 Matt Patricia talks about Mac Jones’ season
12:40 Josh Allen’s injury could change everything
22:34 Midseason Awards!
22:35 Most Valuable Player
24:31 Least Valuable Player
25:48 Offensive player of the year
26:22 Worst Offensive Player
26:38 Defensive player of the year
27:38 Worst Defensive Player
28:38 Offensive rookie of the year
29:20 Defensive rookie of the year
31:05 Comeback player of the year
32:30 Assistant coach of the year
34:20 Worst coach of the year
35:22 Biggest Surprise (offense)
36:14 Biggest Disappointment (offense)
37:29 Biggest Surprise (defense)
38:40 Biggest Disappointment (defense)
40:50 Best bet of the week
44:17 BSJ Member Question