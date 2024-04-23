Patriots Mock Draft w/ Mina Kimes

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes on “Patriots Daily” for a special episode featuring a 3-round mock draft for the New England Patriots. Tune in as they delve into potential draft picks and strategies, providing in-depth analysis and predictions on who the Patriots might target to enhance their roster for the upcoming season.

This episode of the Patriots Daily Podcast is brought to you by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS