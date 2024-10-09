Patriots Name Drake Maye Starter vs Texans

Join Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth and Brian Hines for a crossover edition of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat. In this LIVE episode the crew discuss the Patriots naming Drake Maye their starting Quarterback for their upcoming game vs the Texans.

0:00 – Drake Maye’s named starter

4:19 – Excitement for change

8:55 – Uniform disaster history

12:50 – Tailoring the system

17:19 – Drake Maye’s potential

20:27 – Offensive line concerns

25:55 – Drake May’s impact

28:12 – Ja’Lynn Polk connection

30:06 – Young receivers boost

34:36 – Coach’s handling questioned

39:40 – Future of Jacoby Brissett

43:17 – Quarterback Expectations

46:01 – Growing Pains Ahead

49:01 – Short-Term Goals

52:23 – Attacking Defense

56:11 – AFC East Coaches

58:50 – Drake Maye’s Predictions

