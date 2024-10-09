Patriots Name Drake Maye Starter vs Texans

Join Taylor Kyles, Mike Kadlick, Alex Barth and Brian Hines for a crossover edition of Patriots Daily and Patriots Beat. In this LIVE episode the crew discuss the Patriots naming Drake Maye their starting Quarterback for their upcoming game vs the Texans.
0:00 – Drake Maye’s named starter
4:19 – Excitement for change
8:55 – Uniform disaster history
12:50 – Tailoring the system
17:19 – Drake Maye’s potential
20:27 – Offensive line concerns
25:55 – Drake May’s impact
28:12 – Ja’Lynn Polk connection
30:06 – Young receivers boost
34:36 – Coach’s handling questioned
39:40 – Future of Jacoby Brissett
43:17 – Quarterback Expectations
46:01 – Growing Pains Ahead
49:01 – Short-Term Goals
52:23 – Attacking Defense
56:11 – AFC East Coaches
58:50 – Drake Maye’s Predictions
