The Patriots next moves after 53-man roster cuts

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to the show to share some intel on how certain Patriots staffers view the team’s quarterback battle, then run down the biggest surprises of cutdown day, why the front office kept seven receivers, players the Pats could claim off waivers and the positions Eliot Wolf should address next.
0:00 – Intro
2:12 – Roster cuts discussion
6:10 – Barmore’s injury update
9:44 – Patriots’ quarterback depth
12:18 – Sean Clifford evaluation
14:42 – KJ Osborn discussion
17:01 – Trade deadline strategy
19:39 – Tight end needs
22:02 – Caleb Jones discussion
24:01 – Michael Jordan’s versatility
27:35 – Defensive line needs
29:23 – Player performance analysis
30:54 – Carolina cuts Marshall
32:48 – Potential receiver upgrades
35:59 – Comparing wide receivers
39:12 – Dell Pettus discussion
43:01 – Marcus Jones evaluation
44:33 – Chad Ryland trade
49:00 – Offensive line predictions
51:10 – Patriots center search
