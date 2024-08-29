The Patriots next moves after 53-man roster cuts

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed returns to the show to share some intel on how certain Patriots staffers view the team’s quarterback battle, then run down the biggest surprises of cutdown day, why the front office kept seven receivers, players the Pats could claim off waivers and the positions Eliot Wolf should address next.

0:00 – Intro

2:12 – Roster cuts discussion

6:10 – Barmore’s injury update

9:44 – Patriots’ quarterback depth

12:18 – Sean Clifford evaluation

14:42 – KJ Osborn discussion

17:01 – Trade deadline strategy

19:39 – Tight end needs

22:02 – Caleb Jones discussion

24:01 – Michael Jordan’s versatility

27:35 – Defensive line needs

29:23 – Player performance analysis

30:54 – Carolina cuts Marshall

32:48 – Potential receiver upgrades

35:59 – Comparing wide receivers

39:12 – Dell Pettus discussion

43:01 – Marcus Jones evaluation

44:33 – Chad Ryland trade

49:00 – Offensive line predictions

51:10 – Patriots center search

