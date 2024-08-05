Close Menu
Patriots Offense Struggles, Defense Dominates on Day 10

Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles discuss the offensive performance from Day 10 of Patriots camp
Jackson Tolliver

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the offensive performance from Day 10 of Patriots training camp. While the offense cooled off, it could have been due to an increased level of play from the defense, which shined throughout the entire practice.

Despite the overall struggles, the bright spot on the offense was K.J. Osborn, who showed incredible flashes of potential during 1v1 drills.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

