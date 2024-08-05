Patriots Offense Struggles, Defense Dominates on Day 10

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the offensive performance from Day 10 of Patriots training camp. While the offense cooled off, it could have been due to an increased level of play from the defense, which shined throughout the entire practice.

Felt like each group had one positive run in 11v11, but got stuffed on every other carry Last year’s league-best run defense has been dominating a banged up OL — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 5, 2024

Despite the overall struggles, the bright spot on the offense was K.J. Osborn, who showed incredible flashes of potential during 1v1 drills.

Don’t be surprised if KJ Osborn and Hunter Henry are the #Patriots top targets for much of this season Both are having strong camps, look virtually automatic with Jacoby Brissett, and will likely contribute from most groupings Osborn has well exceeded my expectations in pads — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 5, 2024

