Patriots Offense Struggles on Day 10

FOXBORO — CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick go LIVE right from Patriots training camp to recap Day 10 of practice. Join us as we dive into the struggles of the offense and the standout performances from the defense! In this live session, we break down the challenges faced by the offensive line, which was missing key players, and how it impacted the run game and quarterback effectiveness. Despite the hurdles, we highlight promising moments from quarterbacks Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, especially in red zone drills. Plus, we discuss attendance issues and the implications of Matthew Judon’s contract situation on the team’s dynamics.

0:00 – Day 10

2:14 – Offensive line struggles

4:15 – Quarterbacks’ performance

6:36 – Matthew Judon update

8:01 – Judon’s participation concerns

9:04 – Judon’s communication issues

10:51 – Judon’s distancing behavior

12:40 – More questions than answers

14:17 – KJ Osborn’s impact

16:40 – Consistency from Osborne

18:34 – Drake Maye’s performance

20:40 – Tyquan Thornton update

22:33 – Bailey Zappe’s throws

25:00 – Physical training camp

26:40 – Lineup preview tomorrow

Patriots Daily is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !