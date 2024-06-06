Patriots Offense Has Rough Practice

During the last open Patriots OTA practice, it was needless to say that the Patriots offense struggled. Drake Maye climbed the ladder to the number two spot in terms of reps as a QB, but the offensive had a rough day.

Drake Maye impressed at OTAs despite the mess that was the Patriots offense.

“I still don’t love [Maye’s] motion, like the hitch. We’ll see whether or not that’s a problem. Some guys have it and they’re just so talented that they overcome it, especially because of arm strength so he could be one of those guys,” said Greg Bedard on Drake Maye’s improvements on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles.

With Drake Maye ascending at OTAs to the number two quarterback spot, this leaves New England with lots of questions of where they are gonna go in terms of the backup quarterback route. No matter how much Drake Maye excels under Jacoby Brissett, there are serious moves to be made in terms of the offense to work off of these QB’s.

“People were asking about Alex Van Pelt and the scheme and stuff like that…Jeros Mayo has said on mulitple occassions until like third down and red zone that’s like where you really see the creativity of a playcaller and an offense, well, let’s just say that was not the case today for the Patriots offense,” said Greg Bedard.

The Patriots offense has a long way to go, but Maye receiving praise from Alex Van Pelt and Jerod Mayo shows promise as the Patriots go into the 2024 NFL season.

Greg and Nick broke down the Patriots’ last open OTA practice, including Drake Maye’s ascension to No. 2 reps and a rough offensive practice thanks to a porous offensive line on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles.

