Patriots Offensive Coaching Staff in Place with Hiring of Adrian Klemm, Departure of Nick Caley

After plenty of scrutiny, “what-ifs”, and question marks, the Patriots have now filled out a competent offensive coaching staff heading into the 2023 season.

On Monday morning, it was reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave the Ducks and join Patriots. He is also expected to receive a pay raise in his departure from Oregon. Klemm had interviews for New England’s offensive coordinator position last month before the hiring of Bill O’Brien.

Klemm’s hire is the last piece of the offensive coaching puzzle, and the team now looks to have a full staff in place. Here’s what you can expect it to look like:

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks: Bill O’Brien

The Patriots officially announced the hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach just over ten days ago, and he’s already starting to make an impact.

O’Brien traveled to Las Vegas with the team to help coach the Shrine Bowl in an advisory role, and reportedly brought his hands-on approach right away. UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson called both O’Brien and Bill Belichick’s way of coaching, “super intense, but they’re super helpful. They’re just trying to get us the information we need on each play.”

This style of teaching should be perfect for quarterback Mac Jones, who said himself this season that he wants to be “coached harder”.

Running Backs: Vinnie Sunseri

Sunseri has coached the running backs in New England since Ivan Fears retired after the 2020 season, and has filled the void quite well.

Running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris constantly mention Sunseri’s impact on their position room, and it translated to the field this season. Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards in 2022 – becoming the first Patriot to break the century mark since Stevan Ridley in 2014. Sunseri is just 29-years-old, but is as effective as a seasoned veteran on New England’s coaching staff.

Wide Receivers: Troy Brown

When the Patriots decided to interview two wide receivers coach’s in Keenan McCardell and Shawn Jefferson for their OC position, it looked like there was a chance Troy Brown could be the odd man out in New England.

That was until it was announced that he would serve as the head coach of the West Team at the East-West Shrine Bowl. It was clear at that point that the team had bigger plans for the 3x Super Bowl champion, and that he did, in fact, have a place on the staff still.

Though New England’s receiver room has always felt sub-par, it’s clear that Bill Belichick values Brown’s perspective as a former player – which he alluded to at times this season.

Tight Ends: Will Lawing

It was reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss last week that the Patriots will be adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff, and it’s looking like he’ll be their tight ends coach given Nick Caley’s lateral move to the Los Angeles Rams.

Lawing coached with Bill O’Brien both in Houston and at Alabama, having served as the tight ends coach for the Texans from 2019-2020. He was also a graduate assistant under O’Brien during his time as head coach at Penn State.

Offensive Line: Adrian Klemm

After New England hired Bill O’Brien, Adrian Klemm was brought in for a second interview – this time to become a position coach. He clearly impressed as he was given the position on Monday.

Klemm was the first draft pick of the Bill Belichick era, having played with the Patriots from 2000-2004. He got into coaching in 2008 as a graduate assistant at SMU and worked in the NFL from 2019-2021 as an offensive line coach with the Steelers. Klemm most recently served as the Oregon Ducks associate head coach, run game coordinator, and offensive line coach. He’ll likely hold similar roles on the Patriots offensive line.

