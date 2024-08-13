Patriots Offensive Line DOMINATED by Eagles Front

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the offensive line play from the Patriots’ joint practice against the Eagles, and highlight it as a major concern as training camp draws to a close.

The #Patriots offensive line got destroyed by the Eagles front today. 10+ sacks. Lack of protection hardly allowed QBs to run the offense, read through progressions, etc. If today’s an indication — it’ll be their Achilles heel once again in 2024. — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 13, 2024

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !