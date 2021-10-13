Patriots Offensive Line Still Depleted

The injury report on Wednesday included RG Shaq Mason (abdomen), RB Damien Harris (ribs) & CB Shaun Wade (concussion) all 3 players did not participate in Wednesday’s Practice. LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Mike Onwenu remain on the COVID-19 list. New safety Sean Davis was wearing No. 30 in his first practice with the Patriots.

