Patriots Offensive Line Depth Projection

One of the most needed areas of improvement for the New England Patriots this offseason is their offensive line.

“This is their worst position group. It stinks and its tough to say it. There’s a better way to say it like you said they’re at the bottom I guess that’s the nice way to say it. Tough position again for the third year in a row,” said Mike Kadlick on the latest episode of Patriots Daily.

On the top of the list of priorities, the Patriots should have made rebuilding their offensive line number one in the offseason. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick suggest that the Patriots should have went after a big name player to add to their offensive line this offseason but instead picked up three free agents.

The Patriots offseason free agent acquisitions include guards Nick Leverett and Michael Jordan and offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

In the draft process the Patriots also picked up players like Caedan Wallace to round out their new OL. It seems like New England is unsure of what combinations work for their OL and are willing to try to fit the pieces together until something is successful.

There’s so many question marks in this group and thats why I think there’s been been a lot of pessimism which has is also fair. This room has been a different position coach every season since 2022, said CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles.

