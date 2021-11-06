Patriots-Panthers Preview + OBJ to Patriots? w/ Mike Giardi

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg is joined by special guest, NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi to preview the Patriots’ Week 9 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

0:28 Stephon Gilmore Fallout w/ New England

15:19 Sam Darnold & Christian McCaffrey’s status for Sunday

17:11 Patriots vs Panthers Preview

23:50 Game picks: BetUs has Patriots favored by 3.5 on the road.

26:20 BostonSportsJournal.com Member Question of the day: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Patriots?

Follow @GregABedard & @MikeGiardi on Twitter!

Check us out over at www.bostonsportsjournal.com, for 39.99 on our annual plan. Not only do you get top-notch analysis of all the Boston pro sports, but if you’re a Patriots junkie — and if you’re listening to this podcast, you are — then a membership at BSJ gives you access to a ton of video analysis Bedard does on the coaches film, and direct access to him in weekly chats.