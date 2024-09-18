Patriots Passing Game is in TROUBLE

After another lackluster passing game in the Patriots Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks, who is most to blame for the struggles of the passing offense? Jacoby Brissett? The offensive line? The wide receivers? The coaches?

Get insights from Greg Bedard on his Greg Bedard’s Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Mike Giardi on the All 32 NFL Podcast, Alex Barth and Brian Hines on Patriots Beat, Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick on Patriots Daily, and Andrew Callahan on Pats Interference.

0:00-4:28: Greg Bedard

4:28-7:18: Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick

7:18-10:23: Andrew Callahan

10:23-12:43: Alex Barth and Brian Hines

12:43-15:09: Mike Giardi

