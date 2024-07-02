Patriots players with the most pressure in 2024

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the players facing the most pressure in 2024, as well as the coaches and executives under the most scrutiny. They also cover key headlines, including the potential sale of the Celtics, the Bruins making big moves in free agency, and the status of free agents Adrian Phillips, Lawrence Guy, and JC Jackson. Additionally, they delve into Jerod Mayo’s decision to start camp practices at 11 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m.

0:00 – Introduction

1:09 – Wyc Grousbeck putting Celtics team up for sale

2:52 – Challenges of owning an NBA team

5:38 – Addressing the fear of the unknown with Celtics ownership

8:48 – Addressing the need for scoring in the Bruins’ lineup

10:32 – Patriots signing Jahlani Tavai to a contract extension

12:40 – Evaluating the Patriots’ linebacker situation and defensive strategy

16:17 – Evaluating potential free agents Adrian Phillips, Laurence Guy, and JC Jackson

19:03 – Considering JC Jackson as an intriguing free agent option

20:57 – Concerns about practicing in extreme heat

24:36 – Pressure on Christian Barmore after contract extension

26:50 – Introduction to listener interaction at events

28:57 – Players with the most pressure: KJ Osborn

31:22 – Players with the most pressure: Offensive line left tackle Chuks Okorafor

32:56 – Implications of left tackle performance on team’s future

37:05 – Low pressure on quarterbacks due to low expectations

39:17 – Potential repercussions if quarterbacks underperform

