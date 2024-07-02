Patriots players with the most pressure in 2024

In this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the players facing the most pressure in 2024, as well as the coaches and executives under the most scrutiny. They also cover key headlines, including the potential sale of the Celtics, the Bruins making big moves in free agency, and the status of free agents Adrian Phillips, Lawrence Guy, and JC Jackson. Additionally, they delve into Jerod Mayo’s decision to start camp practices at 11 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m.
0:00 – Introduction
1:09 – Wyc Grousbeck putting Celtics team up for sale
2:52 – Challenges of owning an NBA team
5:38 – Addressing the fear of the unknown with Celtics ownership
8:48 – Addressing the need for scoring in the Bruins’ lineup
10:32 – Patriots signing Jahlani Tavai to a contract extension
12:40 – Evaluating the Patriots’ linebacker situation and defensive strategy
16:17 – Evaluating potential free agents Adrian Phillips, Laurence Guy, and JC Jackson
19:03 – Considering JC Jackson as an intriguing free agent option
20:57 – Concerns about practicing in extreme heat
24:36 – Pressure on Christian Barmore after contract extension
26:50 – Introduction to listener interaction at events
28:57 – Players with the most pressure: KJ Osborn
31:22 – Players with the most pressure: Offensive line left tackle Chuks Okorafor
32:56 – Implications of left tackle performance on team’s future
37:05 – Low pressure on quarterbacks due to low expectations
39:17 – Potential repercussions if quarterbacks underperform
