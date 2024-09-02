Patriots Practice Report: It’s Game Week!

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — We made it! It’s officially Game Week across the NFL as all 32 teams will play a regular season football game this coming weekend.

As for the Patriots, they’re set to head to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff versus the Bengals on Sunday.

The #Patriots have named their 2024 captains: C David Andrews

S Jabrill Peppers

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley

QB Jacoby Brissett

LS Joe Cardona

DL Deatrich Wise Jr. They'll rock the "C" on their jerseys for the first time in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/ARxtERYum0 — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 2, 2024

In between that are four practices. Here’s what stood out from their first session of the week:

Attendance:

Absent:

— OL Sidy Sow

Non-participants:

— OL Vederian Lowe

PUP:

— WR Kendrick Bourne

— LB Sione Takitaki

— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:

— S Marte Mapu

— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— The Patriots named their 2024 team captains on Monday morning: C David Andrews, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, QB Jacoby Brissett, LS Joe Cardona, DL Deatrich Wise Jr.

— WR Javon Baker, who is subject to team penalty after an incident on Instagram live following being pulled over Mass. police this weekend, was at practice. He briefly left to the upper field before returning.

— LB Christian Elliss (head) returned to practice.

— Michael Jordan got some looks with the Patriots’ top offensive line today. He rotated in with Nick Leverett.

Michael Jordan got some looks at LG with the #Patriots top offensive line today. Rotated in with Nick Leverett. pic.twitter.com/QIscGII2ZX — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 2, 2024

