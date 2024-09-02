Close Menu
Patriots Practice Report: It’s Game Week!

What we saw on the practice fields outside of Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 2.
Mike Kadlick
Jul 26, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) leaves the field after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — We made it! It’s officially Game Week across the NFL as all 32 teams will play a regular season football game this coming weekend.

As for the Patriots, they’re set to head to Cincinnati for a 1 p.m. kickoff versus the Bengals on Sunday.

In between that are four practices. Here’s what stood out from their first session of the week:

Attendance:

Absent:
— OL Sidy Sow

Non-participants:
— OL Vederian Lowe

PUP:
— WR Kendrick Bourne
— LB Sione Takitaki
— OL Cole Strange

IR/NFI:
— S Marte Mapu
— DL Christian Barmore

Notes:

— The Patriots named their 2024 team captains on Monday morning: C David Andrews, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, QB Jacoby Brissett, LS Joe Cardona, DL Deatrich Wise Jr.

— WR Javon Baker, who is subject to team penalty after an incident on Instagram live following being pulled over Mass. police this weekend, was at practice. He briefly left to the upper field before returning.

— LB Christian Elliss (head) returned to practice.

— Michael Jordan got some looks with the Patriots’ top offensive line today. He rotated in with Nick Leverett.

Follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick for the latest up-to-date Patriots and Boston sports news!

Mike is a Patriots reporter with experience in radio, podcasting, and writing. Follow him on Twitter @mikekadlick.

