On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick discuss the latest news on Bills DB Damar Hamlin as the Patriots prepare for unique situation in Buffalo.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Red Sox Minute: Boston Extends Rafael Devers

3:27 Some good news regarding Damar Hamlin

5:50 Belichick on Hamlin + How will the NFL schedule be impacted?

11:25 Mental health impact on players and families

15:33 Pats injury updates

16:05 Rumored AFC seed solutions if Bengals-Bills is NOT played

21:54 How will Bills approach the game?

26:40 Patriots control their own destiny now

34:15 An analogy for the Pats

35:05 Game Pick: Bills -6.5, 42 O/U

38:40 Giving credit to Cole Strange

