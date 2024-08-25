The Patriots QB competition & big line changes

Tune in to the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast as he dives into the New England Patriots’ preparations for their preseason finale against the Washington Commanders! In this episode, he breaks down the quarterback competition, highlighting Jacoby Brissett’s starting role and the potential for rookie Drake Maye to shine. He also discusses crucial changes to the offensive line, including the impact of injuries and the promising adjustments made in practice. With the regular season approaching, he evaluates the team’s performance and key areas for improvement, setting the stage for final roster cuts and potential waiver claims. Don’t miss his insights and analysis as we gear up for an exciting season ahead!

0:00 – Intro

1:30 – Quarterback Rotation

4:10 – Patriots Practice Insights

8:02 – App Overview

9:10 – Offensive Line Discussion

15:52 – Jerod Mayo Comments

19:40 – Hunter Henry Update

22:10 – Open Competition Reminder

24:50 – Final 53 Roster Plans

29:10 – Waiver Claims Discussion

