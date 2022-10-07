Patriots reasons for optimism and Pats-Lions preview with Fitzy

WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens rejoins the show to run down reasons for optimism after a 1-3 start, how the Patriots offense should support Bailey Zappe, how their defense should approach the Lions’ top-ranked offense, keys, matchups and answers to your mailbag questions.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
3:45 Reasons for optimism after a 1-3 start
11:15 How the Pats offense should support Bailey Zappe
25:00 How Pats defense should approach the Lions’ top-ranked offense
40:43 3 Keys, 2 Matchups, 1 Extra point
48:44 What is up with Christian Barmore?
51:32 What record does New England need over next 2 games?
54:30 Who leaves the field to give Tyquan Thornton snaps?
56:35 Improvements from the Patriots through 4 games
