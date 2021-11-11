Patriots RT Trent Brown Returns to Practice Field

The Patriots listed 14 players on the practice injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Cleveland Browns. RT Trent Brown returned to practice, opening his 21–day window for activation from IR.

LB Jamie Collins (Ankle), LB Matthew Judon (Birth of child), WR/PR Gunner Olszewski (Concussion), RB Damien Harris (Concussion) & RB Rhamondre Stevenson (Concussion) did not practice Wednesday

The full injury report on Wednesday included:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (5-4) DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Jamie Collins, Ankle

RB Damien Harris, Concussion

LB Matthew Judon, Not Injury Related

WR Gunner Olszewski, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Concussion LIMITED AVAILABILITY

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

WR N’Keal Harry, Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

CB Jalen Mills, Thigh

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin CLEVELAND BROWNS (5-4) DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Myles Garrett, Foot

DT Malik Jackson, Ankle

WR Jarvis Landry, Knee

DE Takkarist McKinley, Groin LIMITED AVAILABILITY

TE Harrison Bryant, Thigh

DE Jadeveon Clowney, Ankle / Knee

QB Baker Mayfield, Left Shoulder / Foot

C JC Tretter, Knee

CB Greedy Williams, Shoulder