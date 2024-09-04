Patriots Season Superlative Predictions w/ Mina Kimes

CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes for her takes on this season’s superlative predictions ahead of the Patriots’ 2024 season.

0:00 – Intro

2:24 – Long-term outlook

4:37 – Rookie of the Year

6:48 – Year Two Jump

8:24 – Underrated Player

9:54 – Expectations for Ja’Lynn Polk

11:30 – Polk’s Route Running

14:17 – Maye as Talent Elevator

15:59 – Optimism for White

17:11 – Underrated Bentley

18:51 – Defensive MVP Discussion

20:20 – Barmore’s Impact

23:05 – Patriots’ Season Outlook

24:28 – Worst Case Scenario

