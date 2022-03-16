Patriots Sign CB Terrance Mitchell to 1-Year, $3M Deal

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots signed cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract (Per Adam Schefter).

After losing Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers this week, New England had a clear need at Corner and they began to address it by signing the veteran Mitchell. Terrance was released by the Texans earlier this month, meaning he won’t count towards the compensatory formula.

